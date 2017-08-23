Carrick-on-Suir - Kids can help decorate Library for Family Fun Day

The children of Carrick-on-Suir are invited to help decorate the town's Sean Healy Library in time for its Family Fun Day this Saturday, August 26 from 12 noon to 4pm.

The Library is running s free children's art workshop to make flowery wellies for the Fun Day today Thursday, August 24 from 2pm to 4pm. Children made bug bunting decorations for the event at another workshop at the library yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

Parents must book workshop places in advance by contacting the library at (051) 640591 or email carricklibrary@tipperarycoco.ie.

The Family Fun Day is being organised to mark the re-opening of the Library following the refurbishment of its roof.

As the Fun Day takes place during National Heritage Week, its events will be based on the Week's theme "It's In Your Nature".

Activities include a bug hunt, making bird feeders, building an insect hotel and a nature trail quiz in the library garden. There will also be an opportunity to make your own fairy house, face painting, and a homemade fancy dress competition.

A Children’s Photographic Competition is taking place place in the run up to the Family Fun Day. Original 6″ x 8″ photographs depicting local nature are to be submitted to the Library by today Wednesday, August 23. Judging will take place during the Family Fun Day.

The Library thanks artist Margueritte Kent and all who have helped organise the Fun Day.