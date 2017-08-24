Taoiseach will officially open the 191st Iverk Show

Up to 25,000 people are expected to attend the 191st Iverk Agricultural Showin Piltown this Saturday and among them will be Taoiseach Leo Varadker.

Organisers of the South East's biggest annual showcase of agricultural livestock and produce and country life are busy erecting marquees and other competition and exhibition facilities at the Iverk showgrounds at the moment. And they are fervently praying for good weather on Saturday.

The Taoiseach will officially open the show at 11am and local Minister of State John Paul Phelan is also expected to attend.

This year's show boasts a prize fund of around €80,000 that will be shared among the winners of an estimated 1200 contests. The competitions range from cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, poultry and dog show classes to showjumping, vegetables, fruit, home baking, arts, crafts, flowers and photography competitions.

And there are the popular tug-of-war, bonny baby and most appropriately dressed lady competitions.

Eight new classes have been added to the show's large cattle classes section including the Irish Blond d'Aquitaine Champion and Reserve Champion Calf. Other cattle show highlights will be the Irish Angus Bull Calf Championship final, the Inter-Breed Beef Championship and Non-Pedigree Heifer class.

Pony and horse jumping competitions will take place over four arenas throughout the day and some of the country's top showjumpers will compete for the top honour in the Show's Grand Prix.

The All-Ireland Home Cook Championship final will take place for the first time in the Show's large Food Market marquee, which will be filled with exhibitors showcasing locally produced food. And more than 50 bakers have entered the Show's Great Cherry Cake competition, which boasts a first prize of €200.

Other attractions will be a fashion show, an extensive trade exhibits section, a vintage machinery display and live music entertainmentthat will including a performance from a gospel choir. There will also be demonstrations from the emergency services.

The Iverk Showgrounds will be open to the public from 9am and there will be ample parking around the site. Entry costs €10 per adult and children are free.