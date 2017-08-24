What's on in Tipperary

Friday

Boston Scientific Family 5k

Powerstown Park at 6:30pm, registration opens at 6pm. €10 per family and €5 per child. In aid of South Tipperary Autism Support Group.

Carraigmoclear Mass

The Annual Mass on Carraigmoclear this year will take place on Friday, at 7pm.

Social Dancing

Social Tea Dance in Halla na Feile from 9pm to midnight. Music is by Muriel and Fran. Refreshments served and admission is €9.

FHC Experience Open Evening for Heritage Week

An evening of music, horse and history in the recently restored C17th Tholsel building. Fethard Horse Country Experience will open late from 7pm to 9pm with free entry for all and an informal recital by local harpist Margaret Anne Geehan. www.fhcexperience.ie 052 6130439

Saturday

Guided Tour of Medieval Fethard

Guided Tour of the Medieval Quarter of Fethard will take place on Saturday afternoon, meeting at The Footbridge in the Valley Park at 2.30pm. The tour will include a visit to the Town Wall, old Holy Trinity Church and the Augustinian Abbey. €3 per adult and a special price of €5 for a family.Further information from history@Fethard.com and Tel: 086 3905373.

Balloon Release

A ‘Light up the Sky’ Balloon release will take place in Cahir on Saturday, in the Castle car park. This is to remember babies/children that sadly passed away. We are releasing the balloons at 7pm.

Festival of Hurling

Annual festival in Mullinahone.

Village Life Exhibition

Exhibition of Village Life in The Commons in the 1950s/ 1960s.The Old School, The Commons on Saturday, from 5pm to 9pm. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.

Kilsheelan Tidy Towns Barbecue

The annual Tidy Towns fundraising barbecue will be held this Saturday, from 4pm to 7pm at Nagles Pub.

Rambling House

There is a Rambling House in Emly Hall on Saturday at 8.30pm. Refreshments served. All welcome.

Mountain Walk

New Inn Womens' Group host a mountain walk to Holy Cross, Clonmel. Meeting point is at Carey’s Castle, Clonmel at 11am. For more info, contact Mary Francis on 052 7462252.

Charity show at The Carraig

The Magic Mike vs Lip Sync battle charity show in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland takes place in the Carraig Hotel, Carrick on Suir, this Saturday. Doors open at 8pm and the show starts at 9pm. This event, organised by BodyWorx Gym, is supported by Rising Stars Variety Group. All are welcome.

Sunday

Annual Pilgrimage

Annual pilgrimage celebrating the centenary of the Fatima apparitions will be in Holycross Abbey this Sunday, August 27, 2.30pm.

Basket Making

The Irish Basketmakers Association will be exhibiting in Ormond Castle, Carrick on Suir, 11am - 5pm, for Heritage Week.

Dualla Show

Gates open at 11am. This year will feature a free Big Top circus, cookery demonstrations with Chef Adrian (TV3 and RTE), the Tipperary Truck Show, IWW wrestling, Grand Prix show jumping, expanded livestock and equine classes.For more information, see www.duallashow.ie

Skeheenarinky Flower and Vegetable Show

Skeheen schoolhouse. Barbecue and teas and coffee and lots more will be available on the day, So if you grow your own veg and flowers why not enter them on Sunday in Skeheen show and you might bring home a prize. Just drop in your produce before judging.

Heritage Week Emly

Joe Moloney, Barranstown, will present a display of implements from farmyard and kitchen of yesteryear, at 2pm in Emly hall. We would invite those interested to bring along their own old-world artefacts to add to the display in the hall between 12noon -1pm on the day. This is a free event and refreshments will be served.

Ballingarry World War 1 Plaque Unveiling

Remembrance Mass in The Church of The Assumption at 10.30am, followed by unveiling of plaque on Main Strett at 11.30am, with names of 80 local people who died in the Great War or as a result of their injuries at a later date

Family Fun Cycle

Knockavilla and Donaskeigh community councils are holding a joint fundraising family 10km fun cycle, starting at Knockavilla hall. Registration starts at 11am with the cycle starting at 12noon with refreshments available in Knockavilla hall afterwards.

Social dancing at Fethard Ballroom

Dancing at Fethard Ballroom, to the music of ‘Peter Burke’. All are welcome to come along and enjoy a great night’s entertainment and social dancing from 9pm to midnight. Admission is €8 which includes tea and cakes.