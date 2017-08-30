Clonmel World Music back with Leila Janes and the Healers

Clonmel World Music presents Leila Jane and The Healers in Raheen House Hotel, Clonmel on Thursday, September 7.

This is the first show in a busy and varied Autumn/Winter schedule which will see Clonmel World Music bring some new friends, some old friends, an only Irish date exclusive show from a great band, and present it’s first theatre show, with a very popular one-man show.

For the first autumn show, they are delighted to welcome a great Irish band called Leila Jane & The Healers. Leila Keeney is from Donegal, a great songwriter and has a brilliant voice. She has a powerful voice for someone so young, and is currently studying music in Dublin, having won the Imelda May scholarship

Leila Jane embraces the magic of the Delta Blues and combines it with the sweet sounding tones of 50s rock n’ roll and country music with a modern twist. Roy Orbison, Wanda Jackson and Robert Johnson are among her influences.

Her raw and heartfelt lyrics display a deep emotional intelligence rarely found in someone of her youthful years. After a performance at the Cambridge Folk Festival in 2013, her voice was described as ‘somewhere between Janis Joplin and Sandy Denny.’

Leila Jane & The Healers are a 5 piece ensemble, taking inspiration from artists such as Ray Charles, Patsy Cline, Elvis and Dusty Springfield. Leila is the primary songwriter in the band and together they create a sound which is captivating and emotive. These skilled musicians have a highly exciting and fresh approach to a music that is sweetly reminiscent of a 50’s and 60’s style.

The Clonmel show is the first in an Irish Tour that also takes in shows in Westport and Dublin.

Doors for the gig will open at 8.00pm, and Leila Jane & The Healers will take to the stage at 9pm prompt. Tickets for this great gig are on sale now, and are available in Marians Bookshop. O’Connell St. Clonmel, or from Gerry Lawless on 086 3389619.