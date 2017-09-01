Harvest Festival to serve up a tasty festival of family fun!

From Friday, September 8th to Sunday, September 10th Waterford City and surrounds will be transformed into a veritable food nirvana for people of all ages and tastes.

This year’s Harvest programme is packed with exciting, fun, food-themed events taking place in dozens of locations throughout Waterford city, its outskirts and the traditional top of the town, Ballybricken.

Tommie Ryan, the Festival's Director said that the Harvest Festival is a celebration of the region’s food producers; the people who grow, cultivate, harvest, produce, prepare, promote and serve some of the country’s best food.

“This year’s Harvest festival has dozens of exciting food events for our younger visitors too and plenty of opportunities for them to try new things, to learn about good food and its journey from field to fork.”

“Last year’s Pip and Pear Pop Up Restaurant success was testament to the fact that parents want to give their children natural, nutritious and exciting dishes.

“We’re delighted that Irene and her team are back this year, so parents can bring along their babies and toddlers to try tasty meals made with the freshest and finest produce.”

Irene Queally of Pip and Pear agrees that Waterford Harvest Festival is a great opportunity for parents to introduce new foods to their children.

“The festival traditionally brings together those who produce tasty, good food.

“It’s a great time for children in particular to discover new tastes and textures and broaden their palates.

“Our pop-up restaurant will be serving free wholesome breakfasts for babies, toddlers and parents, all from fresh produce, so it gives children a chance to try different tastes and experiment with new foods,” she explained this week.