American soul man Buck Taylor plays Bakers Bar

Bakers Bar host a Gin and Soul Night with American soul man Buck Taylor this Friday, 8th September.

Buck Taylor plays the music of Motown and James Brown and he has the most authentic black soul voice you are ever likely to hear in Ireland.

Buck has been voted "Best Irish Soul Artist" the last three years running in the Irish entertainment awards.

His energetic live show is not to be missed.

Even if you are not a true soul fan you cannot but be excited by his top-notch performances of classics from the likes of Al Green, Sam Cooke, Wilson Picket, The Temptations, The Drifters and Lionel Richie.

Bakers Bar are hosting their very first Gin and Soul night where they will have over 20 variety of Gins available with garnishes, cocktails and exotic mixers.

All with the backdrop of great live music and no cover charge.

Renowned for his remarkable vocal ability, Buck has performed with many legendary American names including Dan Akyroyd, The Blues Brothers, Aerosmith and Martha Reeves.

Buck Taylor was also involved in the film score for the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes”.