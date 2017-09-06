Culture Night in Tipperary - Fantastic programme of events

Culture Night is an annual all-island public event that celebrates culture, creativity and the arts.

This year, it will take place on Friday 22nd September, 2017, including a full and varied programme in Tipperary.

On Culture Night, arts and cultural organisations and venues of all shapes and sizes, including the National Cultural Institutions, extend their opening hours to allow for increased access to the public.

Interesting and unique events and workshops are specially programmed at participating locations and everything is available free of charge.

Culture Night has grown from a relatively small scale cultural event staged only in Dublin in 2006 to the significant national event it now is, with some 350,000 people visiting museums, galleries, historic houses, artists’ studio and cultural centres across the country.

The initiative has captured both the public imagination and the enthusiasm of artists and cultural organisations.

Organising Groups and venues are putting final plans in place for the 28 free events that are planned to take place the length and breadth of County Tipperary on Friday 22nd September next.

This annual day of artistic celebration sees cultural buildings, organisations and groups throughout the County come together to remind us of the fantastic cultural facilities and resources we have locally and invites us to take part.

With 24 venues participating in 12 locations across Tipperary and events ranging from the visual arts and crafts to music, film, discussion, talks and literature there is something for everyone.

Check out the programme to see what is happening near you on www.tipperarycoco.ie/arts/culture-night-2017 ; www.culturenight.ie .; Facebook: TipperaryArtsOffice; Twitter@Tipperary Arts @Culture Night; #LOVECulture #CultureNight

Programmes are also available in all Tipperary Libraries and cultural venues and all events are free.