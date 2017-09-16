Music weekend at Crocanóir

A Music Weekend will take place at Crocanóir Ballycullen on Friday, September 22, and Saturday, September 23.

On Friday night the entertainers will be the Time Travellers, Joe and Paula McHugh. This duo hail from the USA and will present an evening of humourous stories and poems, lively fiddle,bango and dulcimer duets, a dancing three legged chicken and perhaps a ghost story or two to quicken the pulse.

On Saturday, September 23, Nollaig Casey and Arty McGlynn, two of Ireland’s legendary musicians pair their unique talents in a return visit to Crocanóir. A great night of music, song and witty yarns is in store.