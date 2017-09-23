Burncourt September Fest will take place on Saturday, September 30, with the focus on the younger generation starting at 10am in Burncourt Community Hall with Children’s Workshops for age 6 upwards with song, drama and ukelele on offer.

This will be followed at 2pm with Burncourt Market – a showcase of local produce and again in the Community Hall from 8-10pm with Social Dancing with the very popular Sam O’Doherty.

All this will coincide with nonstop music, song and dance in Mulcahy’s Bar and The Olde Shanbally Bar, Burncourt from 6pm – 12 Midnight.

To knock off the cobwebs there will be a walk on Sunday, 1st October by Burncourt River - “With a Song in your Step”. Meeting at 12 noon at Burncourt Community Hall. There will be raffle tickets on sale with proceeds used to facilitate a sound and lighting system for Burncourt Community Hall.

This event is being sponsored by Tipperary County Council Creative Ireland Grant Fund and Mitchelstown Credit Union,whose support is appreciated .