Tipperary's tastiest event of the year is on the way!

At the Cashel Playground Development Cooking Demo ticket launch held last Friday. Back: Anne Marie Clifford, Environment Section, Tipperary Co Co, Darren Ryan - Chairperson Playground Committee, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald - Cathaoirleach Cashel Tipperary District Council, Raymie Adcock - Manager Morrissey’s SuperValu, Mary Newman - Playground Committee, Cllr. Martin Browne -Playground Committee, and John O’ Donoghue - Treasurer Playground Committee. Front: Aidan Hynes - Playground Committee, Danny Pledger - SuperValu, Denise O’Donoghue - Fundraising Committee, Claire O’Grady - SuperValu, Martha O’Connor - Fundraising Committee and Aine Knightly - Asst Secretary Playground Committee.

Tickets are on sale for the tastiest event this year - the Cashel Playground Development Cooking Demo!

Tickets for the Kevin Dundon Cooking Demo in aid of Cashel Playground Development are now available to buy following the launch last Friday in Morrisey's SuperValu.

The event takes place on November 17, in Halla na Feile, Cashel, at 8pm and is preceded by a prosecco reception at 7pm.

The Environment Section of Tipperary County Council have very kindly agreed to sponsor this event as part of the Reuse Month being organised by Zero Waste Cashel. Morrisey's SuperValu Cashel are also sponsors of the event which will help raise funds for the much needed playground development.

Local artisan food producers will be in attendance with samples and products for sale. Celebrity Chef Kevin Dundon will have a theme of 'entertaining made easy and creative ways to reuse leftovers' with plenty of tips on how to avoid food waste on the night.

Anne Marie Clifford of the Environment Section, Tipperary County Council said "On average, we in Ireland are throwing away 1/3 of the food we buy amounting to €700. Think of what an average family could spend this money on? Some of this is because of wastage on the plate and some of this is because the food has gone off. However, some of this is because we are throwing out perfectly good produce based on the expiry date printed on the lid."

With Christmas not too far after the event this will be a great opportunity to learn some new recipes for entertaining over the holiday period while supporting a very worthwhile initiative. Tickets cost €20 and are available to buy in SuperValu, at the Zero Waste Cashel office at 67 Main St. and from any committee member.