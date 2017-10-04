Extra Tipperary shows for hit 'Fr Barry' play

Fr Barry and the Workhouse Master, a play by local playwright Paul Maher about the Cashel priest who became a workhouse pauper, staged during Cashel Arts Festival - is to be revived for just two more nights.

It will be staged this Thursday and Friday, October 5 and 6, at 8.30pm, admission just €8.

The play was very well received during the Arts Festival, playing to packed houses at Cashel Courthouse, kindly offered to the Festival by the Courts Service for a play that runs like a courtroom drama.

Author Paul Maher who lives in Annacarty expressed surprise at how well the play was received: “Fr Barry was no doubt a difficult man but the actor Liam O Maoldomhnaigh plays him with great sympathy and understanding and for some reason the play seems to have struck a chord with people.”

Seating is limited. Please book on 0874135228.