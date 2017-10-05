Clonmel musical group St. Mary's Choral Society to stage 'Grease'

There was great excitement in The White Memorial Theatre where the committee of St. Mary’s Choral Society officially announced their 2018 musical production to be the 1950s spectacular, Grease.

Grease will be staged in The White Memorial Theatre from April 7th to 14th next year and it will be the first ever time that the show will be produced by the society.

Along with the news of their next show, the society recently announced their chosen director for the coming season.

Des Henn will take on the role as Director for Grease bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.

“Having previously worked with musical societies such as Tipperary, Limerick, Ennis and currently directing Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for the Cecilan Musical Society in Limerick, we are delighted to have Des on board and to see what spin he will put on Grease” explains Jason Ryan, society PRO.

“This will be Des’s debut with St. Mary’s and he is just as excited as we are to be doing Grease next year.

“ It’s going a very fun and energetic show for both the cast to be in but also for the audience to experience."

Laura Cotter will return next year to resume her role as Musical Director along with Gillian Hewitt – Fitzgerald who will be back as the society’s choreographer.

Both of these ladies are no stranger to the society as they have worked on many productions together over the years, West Side Story being the most recent back in 2016.

The society will be holding a Launch Party in Eldon’s Bar on Dillon Street on Monday 16th October at 7pm.

This will be an opportunity to meet the committee and production team of Grease and the Christmas Panto, Babes in the Woods.

The Launch Party theme being 1950’s BBQ, all guest are invited to dress up for the night in any Grease or 1950’s costume they like.