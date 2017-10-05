Marty Morrissey to present Tipperary community Boherlahan's Stars in their Eyes

Anticipation is building as Stars in Their Eyes gains momentum in the parish of Boherlahan and surrounding areas.

Over the last four weeks, Mary Rose McNally, a very accomplished and experienced Producer has been putting fifteen local acts through their paces and perfecting their performances, in order to be ready for the stage on Friday, 20th October in Halla na Feile.

We are hugely excited to welcome Marty Morrissey to MC the night’s proceedings.

Photos of each act are currently being announced on the dedicated Boherlahan Dualla GAA Facebook page.

The after party and celebrations will continue in Halla na Féile with entertainment by the hugely popular Silver Dollar. They promise to round off a very entertaining night!

Make sure to spread the word to any relatives or friends and those that live outside the parish and may incorporate a visit to Stars in Their Eyes on Friday, 20th October in Halla na Féile, Cashel.

Tickets are now available from Friary Pharmacy, Cashel and O’Dwyers Pharmacy, Main St, Cashel, or from the ‘Stars’ and committee members.