Art Escape exhibition in Cahir

THE ART ESCAPE ART GROUP

THe Craft Granary, Cahir, is currently hosting an exhibition by the Art escape Art Group.

From October 4 to 28 this group of paintings will be on display. They are the work of 40 artists who take part in weekly classes run by Ann Brennan, which come under the name of "The Art Escape".

These classes have been running for a number of years, some of the pupils have been attending since the start and others have just recently joined. The classes are held in four venues - Brewery Lane Theatre, Carrick on Suir; South Tipperary Arts Centre, Clonmel; Ballingarry Community Centre; and Hillview Sports Club, Clonmel.

As the name implies, this is where these groups meet up not just to paint but to escape to a place of creativiy, imagination and solace. Individuality is key here as each artist is encouraged to develop their own style and to be expressive in their work.

There are 32 pieces of work on show and they vary from oil and acrylic paintings, mixed media and textured pieces. These show what a versatile and creative group these artists are. Check out beautiful landscapes, seascapes, animals and floral paintings.

I hope you visit the exhibition and will be inspired by the unique style of work. Each painting can stand alone and is full of character , just like its maker!