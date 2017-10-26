Celebration of illustration at South Tipp Arts Centre

South Tipperary Arts Centre in Nelson Street, Clonmel has been celebrating ‘Inktober’ this month.

The drawing challenge, where artists all over the world try to do one drawing a day for the entire month, will finish with a grand finale during the October Bank Holiday weekend.

From this Saturday 28th October until Tuesday October 31st, people are invited to visit sketchbooks, drawings and illustrations shown in the gallery.

There will be an exhibition of the work of Inktober’s illustration facilitators, as well as fashion illustrations by Young Fashion Designer of the Year finalist Gráinne Wilson.

The Arts Centre will also be showing work in both traditional and digital design by LIT students from the Digital Animation and Game Art and Design courses at LIT's Clonmel campus.

On Saturday morning there will be an illustration workshop with Alice Coleman, who has worked as an illustrator, designer and animator since 2012, when she founded One Curious Chip.

She combines both traditional and digital media to create her work and is a recent graduate of Limerick School of Art and Design Clonmel, with a BSc in Digital Animation Production.

She has worked on comic books and children's books, both as a designer and illustrator.

The Arts Centre will be open on Bank Holiday Monday from 10am to 4pm, and there will be a special Halloween-themed Young At Art (the art group for 0-4 year olds) which will start at 10am. Older brothers and sisters are welcome, especially in a costume.

All events are open to the public and are free of charge, but should be reserved by calling or e-mailing the Arts Centre.

There will be a complimentary sketch pad for the first ten people to reserve a place for the workshop, which is open to adults and teens (if accompanied by someone over 18).

Call the Arts Centre on 052-6127877 or e-mail info@southtippartscentre.ie for more information.