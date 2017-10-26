The Tones are back in Tipp

Legendary balladeers The Wolfe Tones are set to perform for an unmissable concert at The Dome @ Semple Stadium Thurles on Saturday 28thOctober as part of Tipptoberfest this October Bank Holiday Weekend.

They will entertain with their many hit songs from the past 50 years in the great venue The Dome in the hallowed ground of Semple Stadium for a one-off concert.

The group have garnered a huge and loyal fan base both nationally and internationally . They no doubt will receive a rousing Tipperary welcome

Opening for the Wolfe Tones will be Ireland’s newest ballad sensation The Kings of Connaught who hail from the West of Ireland and are taking the country by storm with their new single “Right All Right”. This young ballad group bring their high energy set, accomplished playing and distinctive look to new audiences with rave reviews. They sing in the great ballad tradition of the Dubliners and Clancy Brothers. This special concert featuring the rousing set of The Wolfe Tones and the high energy set of The Kings of Connaught will definitely make for an unmissable night of rousing Irish Ballads and Folk Songs at The Dome @ Semple Stadium this October Bank Holiday Saturday 28th Oct. Full Bar Facilities and unreserved seating. Show 8pm Tickets €30 from Lar na Pairce Thurles, Cashel Post Office, McQuaids Music Shop Nenagh and www.tonestickets.com