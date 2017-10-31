Tipperary Musical 'tale as old as time' for Community School Show

Following on from the hugely successful” Fiddler on the Roof” last year, Cashel Community School is happy to announce that this year’s annual musical is “Beauty and the Beast”.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self.

But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The musical will include such songs as "Something There,” which serves as the turning point for Belle as she begins to fall for the Beast.

Also Beauty and the Beast's villainous track "Gaston," which is perhaps one of the funniest performances thanks to his dim-witted sidekick LeFou.

Whilst not forgetting the classic "Beauty and the Beast," considering the magic this scene brings to the show.

This “tale as old as time” is filled with spectacular costume and set opportunities or, even more simply staged, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast offers a great opportunity to bring your entire community together for family theatre at its best.

Each year the school musical provides our students with the opportunity to develop socially, personally and artistically by joining the cast of the chosen production.

Cast members always remember the show as one of the highlights of their school lives and I know they cherish the memories for many years to come.

By the time the curtain closes, there will have been new friendships forged and, of course, lots of fun had by all.

This year’s cast have been busy at work in preparation for what will be a most exciting and not to be missed show.

It is wonderful to see so many students treading the boards, some for the very first time. Of course we can’t forget our established members whom have been wonderful stalwarts over the years and this will no doubt shine through again.

The show runs from November 8 to 11 in the School Hall and tickets can be ordered from the school office on 062 – 61167. Early booking is advisable as tickets have been moving quickly!