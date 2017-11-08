Teddy Bears' sleepover party in Cashel!

Join Cashel Library on Thursday, November 16, for our “Teddy Bears Sleepover Story-time”.

Bring your teddy to the library, make a name tag for him and listen to some stories before tucking him in with all his friends to spend the night in the library. Story-time begins at 6pm.

You can collect your teddy on Friday and see what mischief he got up to when the library lights went out! Please ring to book as spaces will be limited 06263856.