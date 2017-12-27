New Year hike with Mid Tipp Hillwalkers

Mid Tipp Hillwalkers’ next outing is on New Year’s Eve where there is a combined A and B walk leaving Cashel at 11am.

Before that, however, many of our members will support the annual LARCC charity walks from Killea on Wednesday, December 27. First walk 10.30am, second walk 12noon.

In the meantime, we wish all our members and friends a happy and peaceful Christmas and look forward to meeting you all in the hills during 2018.