The Senior Citizens Christmas party will be held in New Inn Community Centre on Sunday January 7, 2018 starting at 12.30pm.

The invitations will be in in the post this week! This promises to be a great day.

If there are any newcomers to the parish or if anyone knows anyone who would be interested in going to the Christmas party please contact Mgt on 052 7462132 / 087 6369279 or any committee member