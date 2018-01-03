Win! Family passes to the Holiday World Show!

Start the New Year by making plans to see the sun and sights far away from Tipperary!

The best place to get ideas for your next big adventure is The Holiday World Show – taking place at the RDS Simmonscourt, Dublin, from January 26 to 28.

We have 10 family passes to Holiday World Show 2018 to give away!

Above: Barcelona, Spain.

Each ticket offers free admission to two adults and up to four children to this hugely popular annual holiday and leisure fair that is now in its 29th year.

Holiday World Show Dublin is the only show where visitors can meet over 1,000 travel professionals from around the world to plan a holiday and take advantage of show-only specials and deals.

The travel experts, who are coming to the RDS from over 55 countries around the globe, include tour operators, travel agents, hotel chains, national tourist organisations, airlines, theme parks, cruise companies, campsites and more.

This year’s show will host the largest ever Home Holiday Pavilion and award winning travel journalist Eoghan Corry will once again take to the stage and present his newly formatted series of talks called ‘Let’s Talk Travel with Eoghan Corry’.

Above: hiking in Spain