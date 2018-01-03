Wild weather forces date change for Cahir Operation Transformation

Cahir Meet & Train Group has had to reschedule the start of the Cahir Operation Transformation 2018 due to start yesterday (Tuesday, January 2).

This year’s get fit campaign will now start tomorrow, Thursday, January 4, at 7.30pm at Duneske, so please spread the word!

The Cahir group have been nominated as an official venue again this year and would love to see a huge participation for the eight-week programme.

There will be 5 levels of fitness so there is no need to feel left out. The official 5km Walk is on next Saturday, January 13, starting at 11am and the final day is February 23.

There is no charge for the Operation Transformation but additional weighing programs and fitness plans are offered by local fitness instructors Shelly Tobin, Flexi Factor and Cahir Community Gym at reduced rates for OT members for the eight weeks.

All you need is a pair of runners!

More details are on the Cahir Meet & Train Facebook page and the Cahir notes in The Nationalist weekly.