Cahir hosts Operation Transformation 5k walk

Crowds gathered in Cahir recently for the national Operation Transformation 5km walk.

The walk was coordinated by Tipperary Sports Partnership and the organisers were ably assisted by many in the local community including An Garda Síochána, Civil Defence, Cahir Men's Shed, and Billy Noble from the new Xtreme CSC gym team in Duneske.

Footage from the walk, which was part of Cahir Meet & Train group’s annual keeping fit campaign, was requested by the RTÉ programme.

Cahir has been given permission to host the final 5km run on Saturday 18th February, with training for the challenge taking place from Duneske every Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm. With five levels of participation, there is certainly something for everyone, from walking to elite runners and all in between.

“There are some great offers in the new Xtreme CSC gym to coincide with Operation Transformation and participation on both nights is free. Anyone wanting to order a Meet and Train t-shirt should do so as soon as possible as we will not be doing a new strip this year and can order some of the black if we get enough interested,” the organisers added.