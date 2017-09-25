Birdhill, County Tipperary, is Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2017

Birdhill, Co. Tipperary, is Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2017.

Birdhill was today (25th September) named best of a record 870 towns and villages throughout the country that entered this year’s SuperValu National Tidy Towns competition. The announcement was greeted with great celebration at today’s awards ceremony at The Helix in Dublin.

On hand to present the prizes was Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael RingTD and Martin Kelleher, Managing Director of SuperValu, the competition’s sponsor for the 26th year. The Helix was packed with representatives of TidyTowns groups from all over the country, eagerly anticipating the announcement of the winners.

Birdhill also claimed the award of Ireland’s Tidiest Village. Other winners included Clonakilty, Co. Cork, which received the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town; Westport, Co. Mayo, received the award ofIreland’s Tidiest Large Town; while Ennis, Co. Clare, was again declared Ireland's Tidiest Large Urban Centre.

Speaking after the awards ceremony, Minister Ring said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Birdhill; a really worthy winner. Three other Tipperary villages have won this award, but it is the first time for Birdhill. The village has consistently entered the competition since 1991 and in the intervening years have steadily concentrated on all aspects of the SuperValu TidyTowns competition and today all that effort has paid off.

“TidyTowns is an excellent example of community volunteering and building strong links which enables citizens to have a say in how their community develops. The competition epitomises what my Department was created to do - to focus on developing vibrant and sustainable communities in both urban and rural areas. My congratulations today go to Birdhill and all of the other deserving prize-winners announced today. The enthusiasm of all those involved in the Tidy Towns effort results in the attractive, well cared-for towns and villages we see throughout the country.

"TidyTowns is one of the most recognisable environmental initiatives in Ireland, but it also encompasses a way of life here in Ireland where we show respect for our neighbours and for nature. It is clear that working together and getting things done increases peoples’ pride in where they live and helps to build vibrant communities. That is why I am delighted to see this competition continues to attract great interest after almost 60 years," he added.

Ireland South MEP and member of the EU Tourism Taskforce, Deirdre Clune, has congratulated Birdhill in Tipperary for winning the 2017 Tidy Towns competition.

“The Tidy Towns competition brings communities together with the common goal of showing the best that a town or village has to offer. It improves community spirit, promotes activism and encourages more tourism and investment into our towns and villages.

“The people of Birdhill have worked hard for this award and I would like to pay particular tribute to the organising committee,” she concluded.

