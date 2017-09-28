NOMINATE: The best restaurant in Tipperary is ….

Many ingredients make a fine dining experience.

Cost, customer service, quality, quantity, meal options, the right lighting, atmosphere and whether or not you can bring your own wine are some of the factors considered when planning an occasion with friends, family or work colleagues.

Nominate your go to restaurant in the Premier County, and we’ll do up a poll and reveal Tipperary’s top restaurants. We will even arrange a 'dinner for two’ for a lucky reader at a Tipperary restaurant this Christmas!

Let us know your choice by commenting on Facebook, tweet @TheNationalist or email Clonmelnationalist@gmail.com.