VOTE LINES ARE OPEN: Tipperary's best breakfast roll can be got in .....

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

VOTE LINES ARE OPEN: Tipperary's best breakfast roll can be got in .....

Where can you get the best breakfast roll in Tipperary?

BallyLynch Service Station, Waterford Road, Carrick-on-Suir

Browne's XL, Clogheen

Cafe West, Carrick-on-Suir

Daybreak, Clerihan

D Café Dundrum

Dolan’s SuperValu, Cahir

Dunnes Stores, Davis Road, Clonmel

Dunnes Stores, Oakville, Clonmel

Ely's Centra, Old Bridge, Clonmel

Esso, Dublin Road, Cahir

Ladrigan's XL, Abbey Street, Cahir

Londis, Irishtown, Clonmel

Londis, Western Road, Clonmel

 

Hewitts Home Bakery and Coffee Shop, Clonmel

Niamh’s, Clonmel

O'Gormans Bakery and Cafe, Clonmel

Raceside Service Station, Rosegreen

Spar (Abbey Stores), Carrickbeg

Spar, John Street, Carrick-on-Suir

Spar Express, Thurles

Martina’s, Carrickbeg

Marty’s Pantry, Carrick-on-Suir

Morrissey's SuperValu, Cashel

SuperValu, Carrick-on-Suir

Spearmans Bakery and Tea Rooms, Cashel

SuperValu, Poppyfields

The Bakery, John's Street, Carrick-on-Suir

The Crescent, Clonmel

Topaz, Old Waterford Road, Clonmel

Town House Deli, Clonmel

Toomey's Shop, Monard

Woodview Service Station, Cahir

Kenny's Centra, Fethard

Spar, Tipperary Town

Nominations are in and voting lines are open. 

Vote now for the place in Tipperary the makes the best breakfast roll.

The winner will be announced in the coming days and will receive a certificate of recognition from us. 

Best of luck to all nominees! 