Is Prince Charles on his way to Tipperary?

Our sister title The Kilkenny People has exclusively revealed today that British monarch-in-waiting Prince Charles is set to visit Kilkenny city in May.

Could he also be considering dropping in to us in County Tipperary? He has surely heard from his mother, Queen Elizabeth, of the beautiful countryside and warm welcome that greeted her when she came to see the Rock of Cashel in 2011.



The heir to the British throne is well known for his love of the outdoors and country life, so where better to visit than the stunning Glen of Aherlow or the many other areas of scenic beauty across our county.



Charles, the Prince of Wales, and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visited Ireland for three days last year, they also visited in May 2015.

Would you welcome a visit to Tipperary from Prince Charles? Let us know in the comments.