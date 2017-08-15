VOTE: Where is the best bag of chips in Tipperary?

Vote now for your favourite!

Sian Moloughney

Sian Moloughney

Tipperary - best chips poll

Tipperary people love their chips! You have nominated in your hundreds! But now it's decision time! Who will be crowned with the title 'Best Chipper in Tipperary'?   Vote now! 

The Village Grill, Clerihan

Morelli's, Cashel

Nino's Takeaway, Templemore

Nico's Chipper, Cappawhite

Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel

Miss Ellie's Takeaway, Clonmel

Domenico's, Newcastle

Aaron's Takeaway, Kilsheelan

Fats Quann's, Carrick on Suir

The Parnell Grill, Clonmel

Vinnie's Tasty Grill, Carrick on Suir

MacBurger (Bruno's), Tipp Town

Mona Lisa Takeaway, Thurles

The Lantern Takeaway (Sparky's), Fethard

The Mayfair Café, Clonmel

Ali Kebab, Clonmel

Vozza's Takeaway, Roscrea

Roberto's Takeaway, Carrick on Suir