VOTE: Where is the best bag of chips in Tipperary?
Vote now for your favourite!
Tipperary people love their chips! You have nominated in your hundreds! But now it's decision time! Who will be crowned with the title 'Best Chipper in Tipperary'? Vote now!
The Village Grill, Clerihan
Morelli's, Cashel
Nino's Takeaway, Templemore
Nico's Chipper, Cappawhite
Lyons Takeaway, Clonmel
Miss Ellie's Takeaway, Clonmel
Domenico's, Newcastle
Aaron's Takeaway, Kilsheelan
Fats Quann's, Carrick on Suir
The Parnell Grill, Clonmel
Vinnie's Tasty Grill, Carrick on Suir
MacBurger (Bruno's), Tipp Town
Mona Lisa Takeaway, Thurles
The Lantern Takeaway (Sparky's), Fethard
The Mayfair Café, Clonmel
Ali Kebab, Clonmel
Vozza's Takeaway, Roscrea
Roberto's Takeaway, Carrick on Suir
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on