Which of these Tipperary pubs serves the best pint of Guinness?

Pub nominations are in - vote now

Which of these pubs serves the best pint?

Anglims Bar, Cloneen

Armshaws, Cappawhite

Berties, Dundrum

Bernie Macs, Clonmel

Bridge House, Golden

Biddy's Bar, Roscrea

Brosnan's Bar, Cashel

Bridge Bar, Fethard

Butlers, Clonmel

Carey’s, Clonmel

Corny's Pub, Tipperary Town

Colville's Bar Ballagh

Cooper's, Clonmel

Coachman, Clonmel

Eldons, Clonmel

Fozzy's, Clonmel

Foley's, Cashel

Fennessy’s, Clonmel

Gaules Pub, Fethard

Glenview Lounge, Goatenbridge

Gatehouse Bar, Cahir

Jim Noonan's, Ballingarry

Kate Ryan's,
Clonmel

 

Lisadobber Pub

Moynihan's, Clonmel

Fleming's Bar, Faugheen

McCarthy's, Fethard

Moroney's Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow

Nellies Bar, Bansha

O'Neill's Pub, Tipperary Town

 

Porter House, Tipperary Town

Phelan's Halfway House, Clonmel

 

Phil Carroll's, Clonmel

Roche's Bar, Tipperary Town

Sean Tierney's, Clonmel

 

Railway Bar, Clonmel

Simons Bar, Clonoulty

 

Stack of Barley, Mullinahone

Shenanigans Bar, Clonmel

The Miners Rest, Ballingarry

The Glue Pot, Ballingarry

 

Lowry's Bar, Tipperary

The Trap Bar, Grangemockler

The Auld Rouge, Carrick-on-Suir

The Pure Drop, Ardfinnan

The Local Bar, Clonmel

 

The Thatch, Cloneen

The Cornerstone, Golden

The Village Inn Moyglass

 

It’s a debate that rages on but we want to finally find an answer – what pub in Tipperary serves  the best pint of Guinness?

Pubs across the county have been nominated in their droves, and now it's time to crown a winner.

Vote for your No.1 pub in Tipperary right here! 

The winner will be announced on Monday 3rd July. 

