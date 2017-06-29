Which of these Tipperary pubs serves the best pint of Guinness?
Pub nominations are in - vote now
Anglims Bar, Cloneen
Armshaws, Cappawhite
Berties, Dundrum
Bernie Macs, Clonmel
Bridge House, Golden
Biddy's Bar, Roscrea
Brosnan's Bar, Cashel
Bridge Bar, Fethard
Carey’s, Clonmel
Corny's Pub, Tipperary Town
Colville's Bar Ballagh
Cooper's, Clonmel
Coachman, Clonmel
Eldons, Clonmel
Fozzy's, Clonmel
Foley's, Cashel
Fennessy’s, Clonmel
Gaules Pub, Fethard
Glenview Lounge, Goatenbridge
Gatehouse Bar, Cahir
Jim Noonan's, Ballingarry
Kate Ryan's,
Clonmel
Lisadobber Pub
Moynihan's, Clonmel
Fleming's Bar, Faugheen
Moroney's Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow
Nellies Bar, Bansha
O'Neill's Pub, Tipperary Town
Porter House, Tipperary Town
Phelan's Halfway House, Clonmel
Phil Carroll's, Clonmel
Roche's Bar, Tipperary Town
Sean Tierney's, Clonmel
Railway Bar, Clonmel
Simons Bar, Clonoulty
Stack of Barley, Mullinahone
Shenanigans Bar, Clonmel
The Miners Rest, Ballingarry
The Glue Pot, Ballingarry
Lowry's Bar, Tipperary
The Trap Bar, Grangemockler
The Auld Rouge, Carrick-on-Suir
The Pure Drop, Ardfinnan
The Local Bar, Clonmel
The Thatch, Cloneen
The Cornerstone, Golden
The Village Inn Moyglass
It’s a debate that rages on but we want to finally find an answer – what pub in Tipperary serves the best pint of Guinness?
Pubs across the county have been nominated in their droves, and now it's time to crown a winner.
Vote for your No.1 pub in Tipperary right here!
The winner will be announced on Monday 3rd July.
