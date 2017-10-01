VOTE NOW: The best restaurant in Tipperary is ….
WHERE IS TIPPERARY'S BEST RESTAURANT?
Clonmel Park Hotel
Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir
Chez Hans, Cashel
Barne Lodge, Clonmel
Baileys Hotel, Cashel
Brazils Restaurant, Tipperary Town
The Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir
Ballinacourty House, Glen of Aherlow
The Galtee Inn, Cahir
Quimby's Cafe & Deli, Irishtown, Clonmel
O'Neill's Bistro, Cashel
Dragon Palace, Clonmel
Catalpa, Clonmel
Mulcahy's, Clonmel
Galileo Cafe, Clonmel
Coopers Bar & Restaurant, Clonmel
Esquires Coffee, Clonmel
Parkers Holycross
Cibo Fresco, Clonmel
Emerald Garden, Clonmel
Ladyswell Restaurant, Cashel
Mai's Cafe, Clonmel
Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Cashel
The Old Convent, Clogheen
Prime 74 Restaurant, Tipperary Town
Mitchel House Restaurant, Thurles
Red Herring, Clonmel
Shamrog's Bistro, Tipperary Town
Lemongrass Restaurant, Clonmel
Stef Hans, Thurles
Mayfair Cafe , Clonmel
Pearls Chinese & European Cuisine, Clonmel
Dragon Inn, Tipperary Town
Planet Spice Indian Restaurant, Clonmel
Beeches Restaurant, Clonmel Garden Centre
Befani's Mediterranean & Tapas Restaurant, Clonmel
Niamh's Restaurant, Clonmel
Feehan's Bar, Cashel
Parkers Of Clonmel
The Derg Inn, Terryglass
Saffron Indian Cuisine, Cashel
Lily Mai's, DoveHill Irish Design Centre, Carrick-On Suir
Indian Ocean Restaurant, Clonmel
Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard
McCarthy's, Fethard
Cahir House Hotel
The Junction Bar & Bistro, Carrick-on-Suir
Cafe West, Carrick-on-Suir
Vote for your favourite restaurant in the Premier County right now. One lucky reader will win a 'dinner for two’ at a Tipperary restaurant this Christmas - the competition will take place on The Nationalist Facebook page in the coming days.
More...
Celebrations in Clonmel as “centre of educational excellence” officially opened
Brave Tipperary girl (5) beats cancer after 887 days of treatment
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on