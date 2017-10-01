VOTE NOW: The best restaurant in Tipperary is ….

WHERE IS TIPPERARY'S BEST RESTAURANT?

Clonmel Park Hotel

Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir

Chez HansCashel

Barne LodgeClonmel

Baileys Hotel, Cashel

Brazils Restaurant, Tipperary Town

The Carraig Hotel, Carrick-on-Suir

Ballinacourty House, Glen of Aherlow

The Galtee InnCahir

Quimby's Cafe & Deli, Irishtown, Clonmel 

O'Neill's Bistro, Cashel

Dragon PalaceClonmel

CatalpaClonmel

Mulcahy's, Clonmel

Galileo Cafe, Clonmel

Coopers Bar & Restaurant, Clonmel

Esquires Coffee, Clonmel

Parkers Holycross

Cibo Fresco, Clonmel

Emerald Garden, Clonmel

Ladyswell RestaurantCashel

Mai's Cafe, Clonmel

Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Cashel

The Old ConventClogheen

Prime 74 Restaurant, Tipperary Town

Mitchel House Restaurant, Thurles

Red Herring, Clonmel

Shamrog's Bistro, Tipperary Town

Lemongrass Restaurant, Clonmel

Stef HansThurles

Mayfair Cafe , Clonmel 

Pearls Chinese & European Cuisine, Clonmel

Dragon Inn, Tipperary Town

Planet Spice Indian Restaurant, Clonmel

Beeches Restaurant, Clonmel Garden Centre

Befani's Mediterranean & Tapas Restaurant, Clonmel

Niamh's Restaurant, Clonmel

Feehan's Bar, Cashel

Parkers Of Clonmel

The Derg InnTerryglass

Saffron Indian Cuisine, Cashel

Lily Mai's, DoveHill Irish Design Centre, Carrick-On Suir

Indian Ocean Restaurant, Clonmel

Dooks Fine Foods, Fethard

McCarthy's, Fethard

Cahir House Hotel

The Junction Bar & Bistro, Carrick-on-Suir

Cafe West, Carrick-on-Suir

Vote for your favourite restaurant in the Premier County right now. One lucky reader will win a 'dinner for two’ at a Tipperary restaurant this Christmas - the competition will take place on The Nationalist Facebook page in the coming days. 

