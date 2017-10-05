VOTE: The best restaurant in Tipperary from your Top 10 is …..
WHERE IS TIPPERARY'S BEST RESTAURANT?
Red Herring, Clonmel
Prime 74 Restaurant, Tipperary Town
Barne Lodge, Clonmel
Chez Hans, Cashel
Parkers Holycross
Feehan's Bar, Cashel
O'Neill's Bistro, Cashel
Baileys Hotel, Cashel
Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir
Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Cashel
And the best restaurant in Tipperary from your Top 10 is …..
Everyone who likes and shares this post on Facebook will be in with a chance of winning a dinner for two at a Tipperary restaurant.
The winners of both the Best Restaurant in Tipperary and the dinner for two voucher will be announced on Monday (October 9).
