VOTE: The best restaurant in Tipperary from your Top 10 is …..

WHERE IS TIPPERARY'S BEST RESTAURANT?

nationalist.ie

Reporter:

nationalist.ie

VOTE: The best restaurant in Tipperary from your Top 10 is …..

Red Herring, Clonmel

Prime 74 Restaurant, Tipperary Town

Barne Lodge, Clonmel

Chez Hans, Cashel

Parkers Holycross

Feehan's Bar, Cashel

O'Neill's Bistro, Cashel

Baileys Hotel, Cashel

Lava Rock Restaurant, Cahir

Mikey Ryan's Bar & Kitchen, Cashel

And the best restaurant in Tipperary from your Top 10 is ….. 

Everyone who likes and shares this post on Facebook will be in with a chance of winning a dinner for two at a Tipperary restaurant.

The winners of both the Best Restaurant in Tipperary and the dinner for two voucher will be announced on Monday (October 9). 