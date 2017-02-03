Who should win the Tipperary Peace Prize 2017?

The nominees for the 2017 Tipperary Peace Prize were announced this week.

A prestigious award, last year's winner Malala Yousafzai went on to win the Nobel Peace Prize.

The award recipient will be announced in the coming weeks and will be presented with the International Peace Award in Tipperary on a date to be confirmed, later this year.

But for now we are asking who you think would be a worthy winner of the prize. Vote below. (This vote in not part of the Tipperary Peace Prize committee's judging process.

