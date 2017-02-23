VIDEO: Overnight arrival - new railway bridge arrives in Carrick on Suir

In the early hours of this morning, Thursday, February 23, the new railway bridge for Carrick on Suir's Pill Road arrived!

At 5.30am the convoy bringing the replacement for what had become the most struck bridge in Ireland arrived. Because of its size it had to take a circuitous route to the town from Mullingar to Dublin, down the Cork motorway then across from Cahir through Clonmel to Carrick on Suir.

Thanks to Darren Lyons of Lyons Bus and Coach Hire in Carrick on Suir for sending us this video of the important new arrival! Darren has been ferrying people from the Waterford side of the bridge works in to town during the road closure and reports that he has been very busy. Up to 700 people used the mini bus service to get in to town on the first morning of the closure.

There are road diversions and parking restrictions in Carrick on Suir until next Monday. Click here for details.

There has been some traffic congestion in the town with heavy goods vehicles making their way down Main Street and through the West Gate. Click here to see.