Clonmel mother tells HSE 'enough is enough' for lack of services



On April 3 parents and families across Ireland are taking to the streets to say "Enough is Enough" to the HSE for it's lack of services to children with disabilities.

Thousands of children across Ireland are on waiting lists for community services up to three years long. Services like occupational therapy, psychology, speech and language therapy are not available to the children of Ireland and it's time to tell the government "Enough is Enough."

Fiona O'Neill is a mammy of two boys, one of whom has mobility issues and has to travel to Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin for treatment on a monthly basis. The hospital has made efforts to link up with local services in South Tipperary for him but, Fiona says, local support is not provided by the HSE.

Her 11 year-old son has been on a waiting list to see a psychologist since December 2015. Fiona says she has recently found out that while there are five posts for child psychologists in South Tipperary only one of those posts is currently filled.

"Enough is enough - these posts need to be filled."

It took three years to get an appointment with an occupational therapist for her son. "I'm constantly on the phone following up. We shouldn't have to. Our children are entitled to treatment, they are entitled to support for their own future and it's just not there."

She has posted this video to explain her situation and just why families are coming together for this march.

Mammies and daddies "are just sick of waiting times for the HSE, sick of lost appointment letters, sick of non-return of phone calls."

The walk will start in Clonmel at 10am on April 3 from The Main Guard, walk up through the Western Gate, turn right at the Clonmel Youth Resource Centre and end at South Tipperary Community Care on the grounds of St Lukes Hospital, Western Road (1km). The event will finish at 12noon with all marches across Ireland happening at the same time.

Simon Coveney has been requested to accept this national petition in Cork when parents reach the Cork march end point. The petition currently has more than 2,600 names and continues to grow.

Keep up to date with news from march organisers on their Facebook page 'Our Voice, Their Future.'