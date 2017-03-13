Families upset by horses on the loose in Clonmel graveyard

Horses running wild in St.Patrick’s cemetery in Clonmel is causing untold upset among families with loved ones buried there.

On Monday morning a horse was seen running around the graveyard before the animal was escorted into an adjoining field by council workers shortly after 9am.

Loose horses running around the graveyard, according to people who visit the graveyard and public representatives,continues to happen despite calls for more controls to be taken.

“The people who own these horses should take responsibility for them by railing them in properly. It is very disrespectful,nobody should be allowed disrespect a graveyard like that. If the owners don’t take control of their horses the council will impound them.” said Cllr.Pat English.

Cllr.English said a horse had carried out a lot of damage to graves and headstones on the last occasion such an incident happened.

“There was a lot of damage done the last time and people are very upset by it” said Cllr.English.

John Casey, who visits the cemetery on a regular basis, said he spent an hour and a half trying to get a loose horse , which was tied to a piece of metal,that was running around the graveyard out into the adjoining field.

“This should not be going on, people are really upset about it “ he said.