Fethard boys and girls raising funds to tackle homelessness

Holy Trinity National School Fethard at their best!

The boys and girls of the school made this video as part of the "Challenge to Change" project to raise awareness of homelessness and raise funds for two charities that help homeless people.

The boys and girls are really doing their school proud here!

The CD is available for €5 from the school and all money raised going to homeless charities.

The whole school is taking part in this project and have come to realise that there are charities right on our doorstep that do a lot of wonderful work around this issue. For this reason, we have decided to try to raise both awareness and money for The Clonmel Soup Kitchen and The Alice Leahy Fund by recording this song, ‘Home’, by Phillip Phillips.



The school would like to thank Gillian Coulter, music teacher from The Magic of Music, for making this happen, all the children for such wonderful work and all the school community for their support and co-operation!

The boys and girls hope that this song will become available on iTunes for download in the near future, so please keep an eye out for it!

Challenge to Change is a development education project aimed at young people attending Presentation primary and post-primary schools.

The school is working on a project which is based on the theme of homelessness. It is a huge issue in Irish society, indeed globally and embodies the vision of the Challenge to Change by highlighting the difficulties of working with those who are marginalised and focuses children on human rights.