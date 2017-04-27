Video: Drive to bring new jobs to Tipperary

Tipperary’s coming of age as a single county will see it wipe away 180 years of division as it embarks on its first ever campaign to promote the entire county for inward investment.

The ‘TIPPERARY – THE PLACE, THE TIME’ campaign is the latest advancement by the county following the amalgamation of its two local authorities in 2014 as it now embarks on a campaign to target indigenous and FDI investment for local authority and privately owned properties across the county.

The Tipperary County Council campaign was officially launched by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD at Kilshane House, Tipperary, with the unveiling of a suite of marketing assets - website, brochure and video –that will kick-start the campaign.

The newly devised assets will be used to support the relevant job creation agencies, particularly the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, in their quest to stimulate inward investment.

The launch event was attended by over 200 guests from the multi-national and indigenous sectors, Enterprise Ireland, the IDA, as well as high profile figures drawn from the world of sport and entertainment.