Man drowns in Carrick on Suir river tragedy

Above: video of the Coast Guard Rescue helicopter over the River Suir this evening.

A 25 year old man has drowned in a tragedy on the river Suir this afternoon.

Gardaí confirmed that they were alerted to an incident on the river in Carrick on Suir at approximately 5pm today (Monday).

Above: emergency services at the scene.

Gardaí in Carrick on Suir received a call to say a man was in distress in the river. They responded to the call along with the Coast Guard helicopter and crews from Carrick on Suir River Rescue.

After a search of the river the body of a 25 year old man was recovered. The young man was a resident of Carrick on Suir.

Above: Members of Carrick on Suir River Rescue respond to the emergency.

More to come on this developing story.

Local Sinn Fein councillor David Dunne has said the town is shocked and stunned at the latest tragedy.

"I would like to offer my sincere sympathies to the family of the young man who died. It is a terrible tragedy", he said.

Cllr Dunne said there is a huge outpouring of grief in Carrick on Suir at this tragic loss of life on a beautiful summer's evening