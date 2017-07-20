Cashel woman living with dementia calls for €40 million support investment

Cashel woman Kathy Ryan wants your support for 55,000 people in Ireland with dementia.

Kathy (56) is living with dementia since 2014. She is calling on you to support people with dementia using your signature.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is calling on the Government to invest €40 million towards community supports for people with dementia which has been outlined in the Pre-Budget Submission ‘Dementia Care Begins at Home – Building a Community of Care’.

Kathy Ryan from Cashel, was diagnosed with younger on set Alzheimer in 2014 is also the Vice-Chair of the Irish Dementia Working Group (IDWG), features in our latest video calling on the government to invest in Dementia Advisers.

There is an estimated 55,000 people with dementia in Ireland and for every one person with dementia three others are directly affected and most people with dementia live at home (63%). The number of people with dementia will rise to 68,216 in the next 10 years.

One of our key asks is for an investment of €2.31 million to roll out a Dementia Adviser Service across Ireland. Currently there are only eight Dementia Advisers covering 13 counties. More are needed. In this video, Kathy Ryan, who was diagnosed with younger on set Alzheimer in 2014, speaks with one of our Dementia Advisers, Amy Murphy, about the importance of having local supports and services and asks for your signature to help make it happen.

You can sign the petition here