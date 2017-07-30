A Traveller horse event in Cahir to raise awareness of suicide, was a great success, this morning (Sunday).

The Drive for Hope and Change saw a procession of sulkies drive in to town and gather in the shade of majestic Cahir Castle

Actor and writer John Connors, famous from his starring role in Love/Hate, was the main speaker. He was joined by speakers from the Irish Traveller movement and Pieta House.

Travellers and members of the local settled ccommunity gathered together in solidarity in the Inch Field and despite the rain cheered speakers and released balloons in memory of those who died by suicide.