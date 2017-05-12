VIDEO: This is exactly what happens when you are stopped for the new roadside Garda drug test

Last month, the RSA and An Garda Síochana introduced the public to their new roadside drug test, which is now in force around the country. This video, released by the RSA, shows exactly what happens when you are stopped and tested for the presence of drugs in your system by Gardaí.

If a Garda thinks you are under the influence of drugs, they will take you through the new test before deciding whether to let you go on your way, or arrest you on suspicion of drug driving.

A new detection kit allows them to test the oral fluid of drivers for cannabis, cocaine, opiates and benzodiazepines at the roadside. In launching the new test last month, Moyagh Murdock, Chief Executive, Road Safety Authority said, "Driving under the influence of drugs is a problem in Ireland. A study from the Coroners District in Kildare during 1998 and 2009 found that almost one in ten drivers killed had a positive toxicology for a drug or drugs."

In recent days, however, GPs warned that women who take Feminax for period pain or anyone taking legal drugs like Solpadeine could fail the new roadside test. To find out more details about the drugs that can be detected and therefore could see you prosecuted, visit the RSA website by clicking here.

Just days after the launch of the new tests on April 12, a driver stopped on the N4 near Leixlip became the first person in Ireland to test positive for cocaine at the roadside. The motorist, who was already disqualified from driving for 10 years, was then arrested by Gardaí at the motorway checkpoint.

Scroll back up and watch the short RSA video which shows exactly how the roadside test will take place if you're stopped.