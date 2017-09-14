VIDEO: Country star Derek Ryan to exclusively release new album at Ploughing 2017

Country music star Derek Ryan will give Ploughing goers an exclusive chance to pick up his album before it hits the shelves as he takes to the stage at Europe's largest outdoor show. releases his new single ‘Homeland’ this week. Taken from the new album ‘The Fire’ which is released on Friday 22nd September, it is a track that sums up his love for his native Carlow and its people.

Ryan released his new single ‘Homeland’ this week, which is taken from the new album ‘The Fire,’ which is officially released on Friday, September 22, the day after the National Ploughing Championships finish up in Tullamore.it is a track that sums up his love for his native Carlow and its people.

The first release from the album is a track that sums up Derek's love for his native Carlow and its people, mixing the modern country star’s style with old traditional Irish music.

No matter the lure of international shows and performances, Derek from Garryhill, who travelled the world with D-Side, always longs for home at the foot of Mount Leinster. He also filmed a video for the song around the county and its beauty spots.

The country star has never kept the love for Carlow silent, so it was only natural he recorded a song that encapsulated those feelings and memories.

Those attending the Ploughing Championships in Screggan from September 19-21 will get the first listen of the new record as well as a chance to pick it up.

‘Homeland’ the single is available for download on iTunes on the Sharpe Music label.

