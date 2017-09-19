VIDEO: Irish country star Derek Ryan raises the roof at National Ploughing Championships
He certainly knows how to get a crowd going at the National Ploughing Championships
Derek Ryan is performing over the three days of the ploughing and it is easy to see why as he draws a huge crowd.
The Irish country music star is promoting his new album and a crowd at the Lidl market sang and danced along to his new tunes.
Keep up to date with all the Ploughing news here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on