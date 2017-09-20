WATCH: 20 metre long sword attracts attention at Ploughing 2017

This sword is beyond craftmanship and is getting into the realm of genius

This 20 foot long meticulously carved sword has been causing quite a stir at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

Hours upon hours of work has gone into creating the incredible piece and the story that goes with it is also worth a listen. Make sure to check it out for yourselves in you are in Screggan today or tomorrow.

