WATCH: 20 metre long sword attracts attention at Ploughing 2017

This 20 foot long meticulously carved sword has been causing quite a stir at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan.

Hours upon hours of work has gone into creating the incredible piece and the story that goes with it is also worth a listen. Make sure to check it out for yourselves in you are in Screggan today or tomorrow.

See more from this year's Ploughing Championships in our dedicated Ploughing Championships section