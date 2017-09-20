Have Tipperary students the best dressed tractor at #Ploughing17?
The transition year students at The Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel can be very proud of themselves as the tractor they dressed for the plougbing championships is getting plenty of attention.
The tractor is covered in crisp packets from the Tipperary company O'Donnells.
People are posing for photos beside the O'Donnells Crisp Tractor which is possibly the best dressed tractor at the plouhhing.
