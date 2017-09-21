WATCH: Retired dairy farmer from Tipperary showcases his latest invention at National Ploughing Championships 2017

John O'Connor, a retired dairy farmer from Co. Tipperary, was showcasing his Solar Powered Meal & Nuts Dispenser at the Innovation Arena at this year's National Ploughing Championships this morning.

He said the dispenser was well received and while he was hoping the product would win an award, it wasn't to be.

"I'd be delighted with any publicity I can get," he chuckled.

John O'Connor.

The Nationalist has a team based in Screggan this week and would love to hear from local competitors, exhibitors or performers taking part in the annual extravaganza.

Let us know where you will be and we will try to catch up with you. Message us on Facebook or Twitter or email us at mheverin@nationalist.ie.

If you are attending this year’s championships, send us a photo via Facebook or Twitter and we’ll include you in our Ploughing Photo Gallery – use the hashtag #TipperaryPloughing.

See more from the Ploughing Championships here.