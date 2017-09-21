WATCH: Conditions have improved but wellies needed for day three of #Ploughing17

CONDITIONS underfoot have drastically improved since yesterday at the 2017 National Ploughing Championships.

It is a fresher and colder morning for the third and final day of the huge event in Screggan, Co. Offaly, this Thursday.

While flooded and mucky areas remain closed off today, the conditions are much more manageable.

The crowds are pouring in since 8am for their day at the ploughing. It is expected to be a mostly dry day with some rain coming later in the afternoon.

Tractor loads of mulch are being delivered around to different stalls that have experienced bad flooding so they can continue trading.

Back-up car parks are in use today after many were destroyed in the rain yesterday.

It is a much brighter and dryer day at the ploughing today!

There is also some relief that Met Éireann's weather forecast for the final day features only showers in the forecast.

A record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day on Tuesday - an increase of 12,500 on last year’s figure.

