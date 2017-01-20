VIDEO: Careers night at Rockwell College

Leaving Certificate students at Rockwell College got the opportunity to explore many of the avenues they may take after their exams at a careers night in the school on Thursday last.



Professionals across many disciplines including computer science, general nursing, medicine, humanities and social studies, primary school teaching, psychology, the media and An Garda Síochána shared their experiences and wisdom with those in attendance.



The event, organised by Rockwell career guidance counsellor Orla Cremin, was a huge success, with students voicing their interests, asking intellectual questions and sharing their optimism for the future.



Career guidance counsellor Orla Cremin noted the surge in interest in the media in the school this year, with deputy principal Michael Doyle highlighting the wide following South Tipp Today has amongst students and the local community.



Dundrum’s Julie Dwyer, a staff nurse at South Tipperary General Hospital, said students showed a keen interest in psychiatric nursing, but didn’t seem as interested in general nursing.

Powerstown National School teacher Eimear Howley also said there was a significant decline in enthusiasm for primary school teaching amongst those in attendance compared to other years.

Sixth year Rockwell students Clodagh McGivern and Eoin Tobin.