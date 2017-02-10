EXCLUSIVE WATCH: Clonmel woman stars in 'Conor McGregor UFC fight'

A Clonmel woman stole the show at Keith Barry’s sold out performance in the Clonmel Park Hotel last night (Thursday 9 February).

Cailey Bergin was among over 20 people who had their brains hacked at Barry's crazy 'Hypno Magick' show.

With Barry pulling the strings, past Loreto student Cailey in particular stood out under hallucination, with her role as interpreter for a Japanese UFC fighter’s fictional big title bout with The Notorious Conor McGregor bringing the audience to its feet.

Keith Barry with Clonmel fans Kayleigh Bergin and Sarah McGrath.

Barry began the show by giving Carrick-on-Suir fan Jamie Holloway a chance to win €100 in a mental warm up game. Barry immediately dispelled any sceptics in the crowd by subliminally hacking into Jamie’s brain, ensuring the local 23 year old left the stage empty handed.

Providing impromptu humour throughout, Barry joked about the time Hollywood’s Morgan Freeman challenged him to see inside his mind, before getting the crowd involved in a murder mystery and a free pass game with local singleton Kelly.

But it was the second installment of Barry’s performance that blew the minds of the exuberant crowd. Fans were brought up on stage, hypnotised and made do all sorts of outlandish acts including paddling a boat down in Amazon and acting as air hostesses. It was comedy and mentalism at its peak, enthralling an audience of all ages to brink of hysteria. The hypnotised locals left the stage oblivious to what had taken place, with Barry grinning that he may take up to 24 hours for them to realise what had happened.

Afterwards, Barry chatted with fans, signed autographs and posed for photos.