VIDEO INTERVIEW: Clonmel athlete dreaming of global glory

Clonmel AC’s Hazel Galloway is targeting a European or world medal this year.

Hazel was honoured with an Achievement Award at the Munster Star Awards last Saturday night (February 11) in the Clonmel Park Hotel.

Clonmel AC's Hazel Galloway with her Achievement Award.

Her medal haul in 2016 included gold in the Munster indoor over-55 60m (9.83) and 200m (35.19) contests, and first place finishes in the Munster outdoor over-60 100m (15.97) and 200m (34.55) races. She won gold in the All-Ireland indoors over-55 60m (9.68), while placing second in the over- 55 200m (32.35) race. She continued her stellar form with gold in both the All-Ireland outdoors over-60 100m (15.66) and 200m (33.68) competitions.

Hazel came 4th in the 60m (9.48) and 5th in the 200m (32.34) over-60 categories at the European Indoors in Italy. But Hazel admitted that the highlight of last year was her 7th place finish in the over 60 100m (15.48) and 6th in the 200m (32.11) in personal best times at the World Masters Track and Field races in Australia.

Hazel said training hard and getting plenty of rest in between races has been pivotal to her success. Hazel also applauded the support she receives at Clonmel AC.